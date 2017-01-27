BRIEF-Redan Q1 net loss widens to 9.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 9.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Jan 27 Shenzhen zqgame Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net loss at 48 million yuan to 53 million yuan in FY2016 versus net profit at 65.2 million yuan year ago
* Says provision for impairment losses as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v2whMp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, May 30 Elior, Europe's third-largest catering group, reported higher first-half revenue and core profits, helped by growth overseas, and kept its full-year financial targets for an increase in sales and earnings.