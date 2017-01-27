Jan 27 Fuyo General Lease Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 13th series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth of 10 billion yen, with subscription date on Jan. 27 and payment date on Feb. 3

* Says bonds' coupon rate is 0.200 percent and maturity date on Feb. 3, 2022

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qlChCc

