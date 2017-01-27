Jan 27 Chengdu Yunda Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 128.4 million to 154 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 128.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/F2vFZl

