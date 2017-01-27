BRIEF-GPI Q1 production value at EUR 39.1 mln
* BOARD APPROVES MERGER BY INCORPORATION IN GPI OF ITS UNIT SPID SPA
Jan 27 Chengdu Yunda Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 128.4 million to 154 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 128.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/F2vFZl
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.