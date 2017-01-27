Jan 27 United Urban Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to buy a property located in Chiba prefecture for 2.59 billion yen, on Jan. 31

* Says co plans to take out a loan of 2.7 billion yen at interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.35 percent and maturity on June 20,2024, for funding the acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iKaHqR ; goo.gl/IZnnVc

