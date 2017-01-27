Jan 27 Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd :

* Says co's unit buys a property in Kyoto at an undisclosed price, and took out loan of 1.05 billion yen from bank for funding the acquisition

* Says co sold a property in Tokyo on Jan. 27, at an undisclosed price

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Wimh8O ; goo.gl/jym1N2

