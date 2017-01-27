Jan 27 SHIN-NIHON TATEMONO Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to acquire a plot of land located in Kanagawa, at an undisclosed price on Jan. 31

* Says co will take out a loan of 1.33 billion yen from bank to fund acquisition, with interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 1.2 percent and maturity on Jan. 31, 2023

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ehaVvr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)