Jan 27 Hong Kong Monetary Authority

* Says to increase countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) for Hong Kong to 1.875 percent from 1.25 percent, with effect from Jan. 1, 2018

* Says domestic risks remain elevated according to key indicators such as the credit/GDP gap and the property price/rent gap - HKMA Chief Norman Chan

* Says local financial system is facing growing economic and political uncertainties externally - - HKMA Chief Norman Chan

