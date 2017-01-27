Jan 27 Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc :

* Says the co plans to sell part of stake in its Tochigi-based securities unit to Tochigi Bank Ltd

* Says the co and Tochigi Bank Ltd will hold 40 percent and 60 percent stake in the securities firm respectively, after the selling

* Says the business of the securities firm to start on April. 3

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Pj8zi7; goo.gl/ZBCQll

