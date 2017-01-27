Jan 27 Starway Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 410.6 percent to 457.8 percent, or to be 54 million yuan to 59 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 10.6 million yuan

* The reason is increased investment return of acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/duPnUF

