Jan 27 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 0 to 20 percent, or to be 69.2 million yuan to 83.1 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 69.2 million yuan

* The reasons are increased sales of cars and expanded industrial coating business

