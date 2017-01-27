Jan 27 Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 15 percent to 45 percent, or to be 1,101 million to 1,388 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 957 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YhL508

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)