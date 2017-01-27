BRIEF-Mr Price Group Limited says full-year revenue up 0.7 pct
* Fy diluted headline earnings per share of 887.9 cents represents a decrease of 10.4 pct on previous year
Jan 27 Wuhan Sante Cableways Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 45 million yuan to 55 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 25 million yuan to 45 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 43 million yuan
* Comments that loss of fixed assets is the main reason for the forecast
* Q3 ARYZTA GROUP UNDERLYING REVENUE WAS FLAT COMPARED TO Q3 2016. ON A QUARTERLY SEQUENTIAL BASIS UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH INCREASED BY 2.0%