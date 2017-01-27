Jan 27 Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 58.9 percent to 80.5 percent, or to be 4.5 million yuan to 9.5 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 23.1 million yuan

* The reasons are increased financial expense due to infrastructure construction project and decreased domestic fresh milk price

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gBB3X0

