BRIEF-Mr Price Group Limited says full-year revenue up 0.7 pct
* Fy diluted headline earnings per share of 887.9 cents represents a decrease of 10.4 pct on previous year
Jan 27 Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 58.9 percent to 80.5 percent, or to be 4.5 million yuan to 9.5 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 23.1 million yuan
* The reasons are increased financial expense due to infrastructure construction project and decreased domestic fresh milk price
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gBB3X0
* Q3 ARYZTA GROUP UNDERLYING REVENUE WAS FLAT COMPARED TO Q3 2016. ON A QUARTERLY SEQUENTIAL BASIS UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH INCREASED BY 2.0%