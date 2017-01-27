BRIEF-Mr Price Group Limited says full-year revenue up 0.7 pct
* Fy diluted headline earnings per share of 887.9 cents represents a decrease of 10.4 pct on previous year
Jan 27 Retail Partners Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to set up a JV in Yamaguchi with partner
* Says the JV to be engaged in artificial plant factory business
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 50 million yen and the co to hold 50 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/FjVifs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fy diluted headline earnings per share of 887.9 cents represents a decrease of 10.4 pct on previous year
* Q3 ARYZTA GROUP UNDERLYING REVENUE WAS FLAT COMPARED TO Q3 2016. ON A QUARTERLY SEQUENTIAL BASIS UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH INCREASED BY 2.0%