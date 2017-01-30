BRIEF-General Oyster says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints ARIA Audit Corporation. as new corporate auditor, to replace YAESU AUDIT & Co., effective June 29
Jan 30 Nisshin Seifun Group Inc :
* Says it names Nobuki Kenmoku as president
* Says effective April 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/i9zqm2
