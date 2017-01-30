BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks falls on weak Q4
** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29
** Idea Cellular Ltd shares up as much as 9 pct to 85 rupees, biggest intraday pct gain since Feb. 12, 2016
** Stock rallies on speculation of a possible merger with Vodafone's India unit
** Idea headed for a seventh consecutive session of gains, its longest rally since a 10-session winning run in January 2015
** Talks to explore a merger have been "on for some time", Times of India reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources (bit.ly/2kJaHKk)
** Idea stock clocks volumes that are 2.4 times their 30-day average
** Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumps as much as 11 pct to 568.80 rupees