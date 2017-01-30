** Idea Cellular Ltd shares up as much as 9 pct to 85 rupees, biggest intraday pct gain since Feb. 12, 2016

** Stock rallies on speculation of a possible merger with Vodafone's India unit

** Idea headed for a seventh consecutive session of gains, its longest rally since a 10-session winning run in January 2015

** Talks to explore a merger have been "on for some time", Times of India reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources (bit.ly/2kJaHKk)

** Idea stock clocks volumes that are 2.4 times their 30-day average