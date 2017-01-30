BRIEF-TTK Prestige approves share buyback worth upto 700 mln rupees
May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Arata Corp :
* Says it names Nobuyuki Hatanaka as chairman and CEO
* Says it names Hiroaki Suzaki as president
* Says effective April 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LLPCqn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage:
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending