BRIEF-India's Rural Elec exec: looking to raise $1 bln foreign debt in 2017/18
* Rural Electrification Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal says to raise 550 billion rupees ($8.51 billion) via bonds in 2017-18
Jan 30 Mystar Engineering Corp :
* Says the co plans to merge its wholly owned unit WithMe, a Tokyo-based classroom operation and consultants firm
* Says effective April 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JP4nLb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, May 30 Investment banks' high underwriting fees for raising fresh capital for companies are "akin to tacit collusion" and merit review by competition authorities, the OECD said on Tuesday.