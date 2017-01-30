Jan 30 Cave Interactive Co Ltd :

* Says the co signed a licensing contract with GungHo Gamania Co., Limited, a Hong Kong-based unit of GungHo Online Entertainment Inc

* Says the co granted GungHo Gamania Co., Limited to use promotion right of its smartphone native game product in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PvbBK2

