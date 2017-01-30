BRIEF-Solekia says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power to 0 percent
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
Jan 30 Cave Interactive Co Ltd :
* Says the co signed a licensing contract with GungHo Gamania Co., Limited, a Hong Kong-based unit of GungHo Online Entertainment Inc
* Says the co granted GungHo Gamania Co., Limited to use promotion right of its smartphone native game product in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PvbBK2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says: