BRIEF-Solekia says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power to 0 percent
* Says second biggest shareholder cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent(86,000 shares), on May 30
Jan 30 KDDI Corp :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" - R&I
* Rating outlook stable- R&I
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/knGH3X
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says: