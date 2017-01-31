BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 31 Sony Corp
* Says the co to sell 5.3 percent stake in M3 Inc for 52 billion yen
* Says previous plan disclosed on Jan. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6DcKy6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million