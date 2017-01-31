BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Doha Insurance Co :
* FY net profit 72.2 million riyals versus 111 million riyals year ago
* Board proposes FY cash dividend of 0.60 riyals per share Source: (bit.ly/2jx5Re1) Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results