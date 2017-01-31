BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp rise as much as 4.93 pct to highest since June 2015
** Stock top pct gainer on the NSE index
** ONGC has received the first installment of $19 million from Venezuela's state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela towards recovering pending dividend, a senior company official said
** Co to also arrange $320 mln loan to boost oil output from Venezuelan field
** ONGC to report Dec-qtr results later in the day
** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen nearly 34 pct in the last 12 months
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share