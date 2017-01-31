** Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp rise as much as 4.93 pct to highest since June 2015

** Stock top pct gainer on the NSE index

** ONGC has received the first installment of $19 million from Venezuela's state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela towards recovering pending dividend, a senior company official said

** Co to also arrange $320 mln loan to boost oil output from Venezuelan field

** ONGC to report Dec-qtr results later in the day

** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen nearly 34 pct in the last 12 months