** Shares of Idea Cellular Ltd jump as much as 8.39 pct to their highest since Aug 8, 2016

** Stock gained 25 pct in the previous session after Vodafone Group said it was in talks to merge its Indian unit with Idea Cellular

** Stock among top pct gainers on the NSE index

** More than 57 mln shares traded, four times the 30-day moving average

** Seven of 29 brokerages rate the stock as "buy" or higher, 9 "hold" and 13 rate it as "sell" or lower

** Stock up nearly 32 pct this year as of Monday's close