BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares of Idea Cellular Ltd jump as much as 8.39 pct to their highest since Aug 8, 2016
** Stock gained 25 pct in the previous session after Vodafone Group said it was in talks to merge its Indian unit with Idea Cellular
** Stock among top pct gainers on the NSE index
** More than 57 mln shares traded, four times the 30-day moving average
** Seven of 29 brokerages rate the stock as "buy" or higher, 9 "hold" and 13 rate it as "sell" or lower
** Stock up nearly 32 pct this year as of Monday's close
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share