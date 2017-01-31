BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 B-Lot Co Ltd :
* Says it completed full acquisition of Tokyo-based capsule hotel firm as planned on Jan. 16
* Says it took out 750 million yen worth loan for 5 years
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/v8VAa8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results