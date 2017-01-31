BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 SK No.2 Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says top shareholder is changed to MPK and other 1 affiliate from eBEST Investment & Securities Co Ltd
* Says MPK and other 1 affiliate are holding 88.3 percent stake in the company
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Mci7Kr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results