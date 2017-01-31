BRIEF-Pacific Smiles says trading has been softer than expected in April and May
* fy2017 new centre openings are expected to total 12 compared to guidance of at least 10
Jan 31 Chem Tech Research Incorporation :
* Says it lowers conversion price of 9th series bonds to 5,726 won/share from 6,201 won/share
