BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Q1 adj EDITBA $163,000 vs $28,000 a year earlier
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
Jan 31 Azia Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to repurchase up to 50,000 shares(2.2 percent stake) of the co for no more than 100 million yen
* Says repurchase period from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oOtU5d
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
May 29 British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday.