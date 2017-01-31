BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 31 Yamaki Co Ltd :
* Says it names current president Keiji Miyamoto as chairman
* Says it names Masao Shirasaki as president
* Says effective April 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Q8fs3v
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million