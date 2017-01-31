** Nifty IT index falls as much as 5.4 pct to its lowest in over two months, dragging down the broader NSE index

** Reform bill for H-1B visas has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a report by the PTI news agency carried in the Economic Times (bit.ly/2klYVob)

** Legislation calls for more than doubling minimum salary of H-1B holders to $130,000, making it more difficult for Indian firms to send workers under the visa

** The bill is unveiled amid a raucous roll-out of U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to ban refugees into the country, raising concerns about a more restrictive immigration policy

** Tech Mahindra down 6.2 pct, HCL Technologies down 4.6 pct, Tata Consultancy Services down 4.6 pct and Infosys down 3.6 pct