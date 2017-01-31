Jan 31 Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue REIT bonds for 100 billion yen during the period from Feb. 15, 2017 to Feb. 14, 2018

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition, loan repayment and working capital

* Says it plans to acquire a Tokyo-based property for 628 million yen on March 17

* Says it plans to sell a Chiba-based property for 1.25 billion yen on Jan. 31

