Jan 31 Thai Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl said in a press conference:

* Plans to sell non-performing loans worth 1-3 billion baht in 2017 versus 2.8 billion baht in 2016

* Says looking at opportunity to buy asset Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.1800 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)