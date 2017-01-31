BRIEF-Pacific Smiles says trading has been softer than expected in April and May
* fy2017 new centre openings are expected to total 12 compared to guidance of at least 10
Jan 31 iNtRON Biotechnology Inc :
* Says Paean3 Inc has acquired 180,000 shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 4.4 percent stake
