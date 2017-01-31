BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Neptune Company :
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
* Listing date on Feb. 20
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ntgvk0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results