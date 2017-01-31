BRIEF-Pacific Smiles says trading has been softer than expected in April and May
* fy2017 new centre openings are expected to total 12 compared to guidance of at least 10
Jan 31 JVM Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 608.3 million won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YxH9Tg
* All figures in NZ$