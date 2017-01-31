BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Q1 adj EDITBA $163,000 vs $28,000 a year earlier
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
Jan 31 Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices Inc :
* Says it will issue third series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 5 billion won
* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 7,018 won/share
* Says annual coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent, and conversion period from March 31, 2018 to Feb. 29, 2020
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Q7GlnA
May 29 British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday.