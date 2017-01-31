Jan 31 Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices Inc :

* Says it will issue third series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 5 billion won

* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 7,018 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent, and conversion period from March 31, 2018 to Feb. 29, 2020

