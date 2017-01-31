BRIEF-Metro Holdings says FY net profit was S$81.0 million
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million
Jan 31 Majestar Co Ltd :
* Says it lowers conversion price of 5th series bonds to 2,648 won/share from 2,815 won/share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/u6a1TL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million
JAKARTA, May 30 Indonesian entrepreneur Kamaluddin loves the gritty look of old 35-millimeter film so much that he spends most of his nights screening vintage movies at weddings and parties around Jakarta, the capital.