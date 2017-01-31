BANGALORE, Jan 31The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32300 ICS-201(B22mm) 33300 ICS-102(B22mm) 32500 ICS-103(23mm) 35400 ICS-104(24mm) 38800 ICS-202(26mm) 41900 ICS-105(26mm) 38600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39800 ICS-105(27mm) 42500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 39000 ICS-105MMA(27) 40600 ICS-105PHR(28) 42800 ICS-105(28mm) 41100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41400 ICS-105(29mm) 41400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41700 ICS-105(30mm) 42200 ICS-105(31mm) 43000 ICS-106(32mm) 43300 ICS-107(34mm) 55600