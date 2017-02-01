BRIEF-M-Fitec International says no dividend declared for eleven month period to Feb 28
* Condensed abridged audited results for period ended 28 february 2017 and notice of agm
Feb 1 SJI Inc :
* Says it plans to fully buy Tokyo-based software development firm for 128 million yen(advisory fee included)
* Says effective date on Feb. 28
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HJxxVS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Condensed abridged audited results for period ended 28 february 2017 and notice of agm
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: