Feb 1 ITbook Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 733,400 shares at the price of 409 yen per share for 300.0 million yen in total, through private placement to an individual

* Says subscription and payment date on Feb. 17

* Says proceeds to be used to fund investment, acquisition and working capital

