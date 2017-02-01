BRIEF-M-Fitec International says no dividend declared for eleven month period to Feb 28
* Condensed abridged audited results for period ended 28 february 2017 and notice of agm
Feb 1 ITbook Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 733,400 shares at the price of 409 yen per share for 300.0 million yen in total, through private placement to an individual
* Says subscription and payment date on Feb. 17
* Says proceeds to be used to fund investment, acquisition and working capital
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: