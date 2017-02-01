BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to take out 1 bln yen loan
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
Feb 1 e'grand Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to buy back 150,000 shares(2.4 percent stake) for 100 million yen in Feb. and March
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nRgJlc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
DUBAI, May 30 Most stock markets in the Gulf were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday with the main focus on stocks favoured by local day-traders, while Qatar's bourse fell ahead of changes by index compiler FTSE.