** Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd fall as much as 5.87 pct to 850 rupees, lowest since Jan 9

** Stock on track to record biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov 16, 2016

** Company on Tuesday reported biggest fall in quarterly profit since its public listing in 2015

** Company's Q3 net profit slumps 25 pct to 4.87 bln rupees ($71.99 mln), hit by high fuel costs and lower yields

** Stock up nearly 10 pct this year, as of Tuesday's close ($1 = 67.6450 Indian rupees)