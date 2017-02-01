** State-run banks rise ahead of finance minister Arun Jaitley's annual budget presentation at 11 a.m. India time (0530 GMT)

** Traders cite hopes for announcement of higher than planned capital injection in the ailing lenders

** Under current plan, state banks to get 100 bln rupees ($1.48 billion) from govt in 2017/18, which analysts say will be inadequate

** Traders also expect Jaitley to announce measures to help speedier resolution of bad loans in banks

** State Bank of India up 2.2 pct, Bank of Baroda rises 2.4 pct, Punjab National Bank gains 3 pct ($1 = 67.6600 Indian rupees) (devidutta.tripathy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)