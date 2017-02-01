** Shares of Indian irrigation and fertiliser companies rise between 3.5 pct and 7.3 pct

** Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd climbs as much as 7.3 pct, Coromandel International Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct, Madras Fertilizers Ltd up as much as 5.2 pct, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd gain up to 3.5 pct

** With better monsoon, the agriculture sector is expected to grow at 4.1 pct in 2016/17, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in budget presentation on Wednesday

** Fixes agricultural credit target at 10 trln rupees for 2017/18