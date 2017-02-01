** Indian railway-linked stocks fall about 4-6.5 pct

** Titagarh Wagons Ltd down as much as 6.6 pct, Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd falls as much as 4.9 pct, Texmaco Rail & Engineering loses up to 4.1 pct

** India budget 2017/18 allocates 550 bln rupees ($8.14 billion) for railways, Finance Ministry Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday

** Jaitley proposes to invest 1.31 trln rupees in railways in 2017/18

** Transformative measures have to be taken to make Indian railways competitive - Jaitley ($1 = 67.5550 Indian rupees)