BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Feb 1 Aeon Reit Investment Corp :
* Says the co plans to issue new units for 38.14 billion yen
* Says the co plans to take out 29.7 billion yen worth loans
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition and loan repayment
* Says the co plans to use 62.1 billion yen in total to acquire five buildings
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6ekyba; goo.gl/C0Ei6T; goo.gl/w68IbB
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand