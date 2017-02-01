Feb 1 Aeon Reit Investment Corp :

* Says the co plans to issue new units for 38.14 billion yen

* Says the co plans to take out 29.7 billion yen worth loans

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition and loan repayment

* Says the co plans to use 62.1 billion yen in total to acquire five buildings

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6ekyba; goo.gl/C0Ei6T; goo.gl/w68IbB

