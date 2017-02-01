BRIEF-SAMURAI&J PARTNERS unit to sell two equipments for 3 mln yen
* Says Tokyo-based unit will sell two equipments for 3 million yen, to ADORES,Inc. ,in mid-June
Feb 1 Sunjin Co Ltd :
* Says Korea Investment Value Asset Management cuts stake in the co by selling 183,924 shares of the co
* Says Korea Investment Value Asset Management's stake down to 20.2 percent from 22.5 percent in Sunjin
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tQoIAU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 37 million rupees versus profit 7.6 million rupees year ago