BRIEF-SAMURAI&J PARTNERS unit to sell two equipments for 3 mln yen
* Says Tokyo-based unit will sell two equipments for 3 million yen, to ADORES,Inc. ,in mid-June
Feb 1 NS Shopping Co Ltd :
* Says Korea Investment Value Asset Management has acquired 34,100 shares of the co, and holds 18.1 percent stake in the co, up from 17.1 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/taQUhi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Tokyo-based unit will sell two equipments for 3 million yen, to ADORES,Inc. ,in mid-June
* March quarter net profit 37 million rupees versus profit 7.6 million rupees year ago