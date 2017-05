** Shares of oil companies rise with S&P BSE Oil & Gas index gaining as much as 1.8 pct

** Finance minister unveils plans to set up 2 more strategic oil storage facilities, proposes to create an integrated oil company

** Gail India rises as much as 3.7 pct, Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains as much as 3.9 pct, Indian Oil Corp climbs as much as 3.96 pct

** Petronet LNG gains as much as 4.5 pct