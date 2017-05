** India's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose as much as 5 bps to 6.46 pct from previous close on initial confusion about government's 2017/18 gross borrowing numbers

** Bond yield then eased to 6.42, up 1 bps from previous close

** The numbers initially provided by the government did not make readily clear it was accounting for a buyback of a net 750 bln rupees ($11.09 bln) in bonds during its borrowing projections for 2017/18

** That resulted in seemingly different borrowing numbers in the budget

** India will borrow a net 4.23 trln rupees ($51.46 bln) from the market for 2017/18 - a net supply of 3.48 trln rupees and a buyback of 750 bln rupees

** Gross borrowing is pegged at 5.80 trln rupees, with additional 250 bln rupees in debt switch, totalling 6.05 trln rupees

** Bond redemptions were estimated at 1.57 trln rupees for 2017/18 ($1 = 67.6000 Indian rupees)